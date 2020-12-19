Featured People Police & Fire

Officer Frederick “Teddy” Boyle to Retire

Posted on
BPD Officer Teddy Boyle

District A-1 Boston Police Department (BPD) Officer Frederick “Teddy” Boyle announced that he will be retiring in February 2021. 

Officer Boyle, a resident of the North End, has been with the BPD for over 34 years. As District A-1 liaison to the North End / Waterfront, Boyle provides the weekly police blotters and presents at the public safety meetings. He was honored at the 2015 North End Christmas Fund Luncheon with the Uncle Fred Carangelo Humanitarian Award, and has been well-known for his efforts to champion the youth of the neighborhood. He is also a long term member of North End Against Drugs (NEAD).

“I’m looking forward to continuing being involved in the community after my retirement,” said Officer Boyle.

  • Officer Teddy Boyle receives cards and letters of appreciation from Nazzaro youth.
  • Officer Teddy Boyle, far right, with other North End Against Drugs Board Members.

District A-1 includes Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Chinatown, Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, Downtown North Association, Financial District, Leather District, Midtown Park Plaza Neighborhood Association, North End, West End, Wharf District, and Charlestown. The District is headed up by Captain Robert Ciccolo who took over after Captain Kenneth Fong retired in June 2020.

