North End Christmas Fund to Provide Help to Families & Seniors; Donate Now

North End Christmas Fund needs your support!

For over 40 years the North End Christmas Fund has been providing help to families and seniors at Christmas time.

The program was started by Uncle Fred Carangelo, working with the various social service agencies in the neighborhood to help those who may have lost their job, had a health crisis, financial need or maybe just needed some cheering up at the holiday due to loneliness or loss of a loved one during the past year.

This tradition is carried on by a committee of about a dozen people led by Robert “Ted” Tomasone and agencies like the North End Health Center, North End Athletic Association (NEAA), Nazzaro Center, North End Against Drugs (NEAD), ABCD North End/West End Service Center, North End Seniors, and Ausonia Council Knights of Columbus.

Each year a fabulous luncheon is held at Filippo’s Restaurant and, with the generosity of the Frattaroli family, a fantastic raffle and many donations, we raise approximately $15,000. For the last several years more than 200 checks per year have been distributed to those who need our help.

As you can imagine, due to COVID-19, we are unable to hold our annual luncheon, however the need is anticipated to be greater than ever!

We are asking our friends and neighbors to make a contribution of any kind to help support this great institution and carry on the tradition started by Uncle Fred more than 40 years ago.

Donations made out to the North End Christmas Fund can be mailed to:

North End Waterfront Health

c/o North End Christmas Fund Committee

332 Hanover Street

Boston, MA 02113

Thank you in advance for your generous, continued support of the families and seniors of our beloved neighborhood, and may you and your families have a Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday Season.