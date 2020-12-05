Business Featured Food & Drink

Grand Opening: Table Mercato on Hanover St.

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

Table Chef and Owner Jen Royle recently opened Table Mercato at 441 Hanover Street, just next door to her family-style restaurant in Boston’s North End.

Table Mercato, located at the corner of Hanover and Salutation Streets, is an Italian market offering coffee, groceries, and meals including fresh bread, sandwiches, salads, pizza, charcuterie boards, homemade sweets, and gift baskets. Pick up something ready-to-eat, ingredients to cook at home, or a do-it-yourself kit for espresso martinis, sourdough bread, and more.

Table Mercato’s winter hours are 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Keep up with the latest specials by following Table Mercato on Instagram or visiting www.tableboston.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Announcements Business Real Estate

Coldwell Banker Waterfront Grand Opening May 3

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

Coldwell Banker – Waterfront at 142 Commercial Street will celebrate their grand opening on Thursday, May 3 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. See the full invite below.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Business

Grand Opening: New Organic and Green Dry Cleaner in North End Waterfront

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

Edward L. Amaral, Jr and his wife, Quinn Nguyen, both residents of the North End Waterfront, created a new green and organic wet cleaner, which is similar to a dry cleaner, except they use non-toxic chemicals that are eco-friendly, leave a fresh clean scent, and is kind to sensitive skin. Quinn’s family has had a Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Food & Drink

Look Inside Frank DePasquale’s Reimagined and Expanded Trattoria il Panino

Posted on Author Matt Conti

New to Boston’s North End in April 2016 is the reinvention of Trattoria il Panino by restauranteur Frank DePasquale. At the former location of Caffe Pompeii, DePasquale has expanded the Parmenter Street trattoria to 280 Hanover Street with combined seating up to 250 patrons. The two spaces share the same menu and connect through the rear of Hanover Street which Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply