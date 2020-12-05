Grand Opening: Table Mercato on Hanover St.

Table Chef and Owner Jen Royle recently opened Table Mercato at 441 Hanover Street, just next door to her family-style restaurant in Boston’s North End.

Table Mercato, located at the corner of Hanover and Salutation Streets, is an Italian market offering coffee, groceries, and meals including fresh bread, sandwiches, salads, pizza, charcuterie boards, homemade sweets, and gift baskets. Pick up something ready-to-eat, ingredients to cook at home, or a do-it-yourself kit for espresso martinis, sourdough bread, and more.









Table Mercato’s winter hours are 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Keep up with the latest specials by following Table Mercato on Instagram or visiting www.tableboston.com.