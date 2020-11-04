Wednesday’s Brief: Election Results, New COVID-19 Restrictions, Virtual Film Discussion

Today is Wednesday, November 4th and the race for President of the United States is still very much so active and ongoing as key states continue to count ballots and report results. Follow live-updating results in real time on Boston.com.

7:00PM Virtual Film Discussion (Kanopy) Club: “The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek.” A small-town girl goes overboard with war-time patriotic zeal and marries a soldier she’s only met once. He disappears after one night, then she thinks she’s pregnant… but she just can’t remember her husband’s name.Watch the film on Kanopy https://boston.kanopy.com/vide…then join us for a discussion on Zoom. A Zoom invite will be emailed to you once you register. Email cabbott@bpl.org to join or for more information.

Starting this Friday, new restrictions will go into affect including a new stay-at-home advisory from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., mandatory face coverings in all public places at all times, the early closure of businesses and activities and more, read more on The Boston Globe.

Friday, November 6

On This Day: “Honey Fitz” Fitzgerald Elected to Congress. On this day …in 1895, a colorful Irishman from Boston’s North End, nicknamed “Honey Fitz” for his charming and loquacious ways, was elected to the U.S. Congress. Ten years later, John Francis Fitzgerald returned to Boston and ran for mayor. His victory rattled the Yankee establishment. He worked on behalf of the poor, immigrants, and workers, but his administration was rife with graft, cronyism, and corruption. After withdrawing from the 1914 mayoral campaign, Fitzgerald turned his attention to business and family. His daughter Rose had married Joseph Kennedy, and “Honey Fitz” devoted himself to grooming their sons for political careers. Three of them would serve in the U.S. Senate. His namesake, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, would be the 35th President of the United States, read more on Mass Moments.

11:00AM Hearing on house parties and gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Committee on City and Neighborhood Services will hold a hearing to discuss house parties and gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Faculty Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free virtual Open Mic Night featuring our distinguished faculty, see additional details here.

From the Community:

Narcan (Generic named drug naloxone) is a prescription medicine that temporarily stops the effect of opioids. This helps a person start breathing again and wake up from an opioid overdose, continue reading.

