Daily Briefs

Tuesday’s Brief: Everything You Need to Know About Out of State Travel Restrictions, Glimpse at New Waterfront Park, Thanksgiving 2020

Posted on Author Katie BabbComment(0)

Today is Tuesday, November 24 and if you’re planning on traveling out of state this week there may be some restrictions to make yourself aware of before hopping in the car or getting on a plane. Read more on Boston.com for the best way to share Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

Trustees of Reservations offers a glimpse of its first urban waterfront park, on Boston Harbor

The Trustees of Reservations released a rendering of the future Piers Park 3 as its been quietly raising the estimated $30 – $40 million it would take to turn the nearly four-acre pier in East Boston into a new waterfront park, read more on The Boston Globe.

North End Sunset:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, November 26

Thanksgiving Day

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Real Estate

One Lovejoy Wharf Building, Converse Headquarters, Sold by Related Beal to Union Investment

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

Related Beal, developer of the One Lovejoy Wharf, has sold the building to Union Investment. One Lovejoy Wharf in Boston is the current Converse headquarters and formerly known as the Hoffman Building. More information in the news release below. RELATED AND UNION INVESTMENT ANNOUNCE SALE OF ONE LOVEJOY WHARF Formerly Dilapidated Building Transformed into Highly Sought-After Waterfront Office in Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Photos & Videos Real Estate Transportation

Greenway Zoning Plan for Market District and Government Center; Traffic Concerns Raised [Video]

Posted on Author Matt Conti

The Boston Redevelopment Authority (BRA) hosted a public meeting at City Hall on Tuesday evening to present its plans for re-zoning the Market District and Government Center to codify the guidelines established in 2010 as part of the Greenway District Planning Study. Consultants Utile Inc. and Noble & Wickersham presented during the meeting. The analysis Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Daily Briefs

Thursday’s Brief: Sacco and Vanzetti 90 Year Legacy, Tresca Tomato Judge, St. Lucy’s Feast Opens!

Posted on Author Conor Finley

Things to know for Thursday Events for Thursday, August 24th 5:00pm St. Lucy’s Feast at Endicott Street. St. Lucy’s Feast Thacher & Endicott Streets (5:00 pm Procession). Please note that this is a change with St. Lucy’s Feast on the Thursday night before the St. Anthony Feast weekend, more information. 5:00pm Boston Calling Block Party at Dewey Square. The Greenway is Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply