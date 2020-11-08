Residents’ Association Nov. 12 Agenda: Appeals to Convert 24 Bricco Suites to Executive Suites, Water & Sewer Update, Public Safety Report, MBTA Community Liaison Team

The North End/ Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 7pm via Zoom.

Boston Police Department Captain Robert Ciccolo’s public safety brief will be followed by updates from the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, the MBTA Community Liaison Team, and a discussion in regards to four zoning appeals being proposed for a 24-unit conversion at Bricco Suites to Executive Suites.

To join the meeting, visit Zoom and enter the Meeting ID: 886 7651 2142 and Password: 064594

See the full agenda below:

7:00 pm – Welcome

7:05 pm – Public Safety Update

Capt. Robert Ciccolo, Boston Police, Area A

7:20 pm – Boston Sewer Pipe Replacement Update

Boston Water and Sewer Commission will provide an update on the water and sewer work in the North End – what’s complete, what’s underway, and what’s ahead.

7:40 pm – MBTA Community Liaison Team

The MBTA has initiated Forging Ahead as part of its response to low/increased ridership on several routes, potential long-term changes in service demand, and a projected budget gap resulting from the pandemic. Members of the Community Liaison Team Makayla Comas and Terrie Chan will present, followed by a Q&A.

8:00 pm – Executive Suites Discussion

Four zoning appeals to convert 24 units at Bricco Suites to Executive Suites. The NEWRA Executive Committee has requested a deferral of the Nov. 10 ZBA hearing to provide for community review.