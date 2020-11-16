Monday’s Brief: Seaport Transforms into Winter Wonderland, Frog Pond Not Opening for Ice Skating This Year, North End in the Fall

Today is Monday, November 16 and the Seaport is transforming into a winter wonderland this holiday season. From huge pine trees to sparkling lights, the festive display has been dubbed “Snowport” for the upcoming winter months, read more on The Boston Globe.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

The Skating Club of Boston announced on Friday that the Frog Pond on Boston Common will not open for the 2020-2021 season due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Given the current restrictions and limits on outdoor skating, the size of the frog pond would make the conditions “not currently financially feasible” according to the statement, read more on the Boston Globe.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, November 17

12:00PM COVID-19 in Our Community (North End): A Conversation. While we are keeping physical distance to protect public health, let’s stay connected to what matters most. Covid-19 has affected our communities in a number of ways. Lets come together to discuss how we feel about this challenging time and what we can do about the problems we are now facing, see additional details here.

5:00PM Wharf District Council Meeting. The Wharf District Council will hold their November meeting on November 17th 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM, see additional details here.

6:00PM Speak for the Trees Annual Meeting. Speak for the Trees will be holding its FIRST annual meeting. We’ll be sharing our successes and challenges from 2020 and looking ahead to 2021. There will be guests and awards and a chance to ask questions too. You can RSVP at http://bit.ly/SFTTAnnualMeeting2020.

Wednesday, November 18

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us: Afghan Cuisine. Join the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected and coming together. This session will feature Afghan recipes from Chef Sharifa Zareen of Sanctuary Kitchen, see additional details here.

4:00PM North End Branch Library Book Discussion. Join our virtual book discussion for the month of November. We will be discussing Everywhere You Don’t Belong (2020) by Gabriel Bump. Physical copies are available at the North End Branch (by appointment) and eBooks are instantly available through Hoopla. Meetings will be held via Zoom. For more information please email jhawes@bpl.org.

7:00PM Exploring Charlestown’s Mystic River Waterfront. Join Friends of the Boston Harborwalk’s Sarah Ritch for a webinar that takes us across the Little Mystic Channel, along Charlestown’s industrial waterfront at the mouth of the Mystic River. The virtual tour will use photography and maps to discuss early colonization along the river; the 19th century industrialization of the waterfront; the role of designated port areas; current uses including industrial, commercial, residential, and recreational use; and future conceptual plans to address connectivity and climate change. Read more here.

Friday, November 20

5:30PM NEMPAC Music Theatre Troupe Presents a “Virtual Showcase Cabaret”. Tickets are now on sale for NEMPAC Music Theatre Troupe’s “Virtual Cabaret Showcase” on Friday, November 20th at 5:30 p.m. The performance will be live via Youtube and tickets are pay what you can. The suggested cost is $5/per person, see additional details here.

