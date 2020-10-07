Wednesday’s Brief: Red & Orange Line Trains Delayed Until 2024, Celebrate What Unites Us, Old North Speaker Series

Today is Wednesday, October 7 and if you’re looking to explore New England’s dining scene this fall, be sure to start with these hidden gems, read more on Boston Magazine.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

10:00AM Celebrate What Unites Us: Native American Cuisine. Join Chef Sean Sherman, member of the Oglala Lakota tribe; co-founder/co-owner, cookbook author, The Sioux Chef, and promoter of Indigenous cuisine, for a free online cooking class. Introduction by Kathryn R. Burton, Mayor Walsh’s Chief of Staff, see additional details here.

7:00PM Old North Speaker Series: The Lost Tunnels of the North End. Join Jake Sconyers of HUB History to uncover the secrets of the North End’s Lost Tunnels, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Earlier this week the MBTA announced an updated timeline for the outdated Red and Orange line fleets, saying they now won’t be fully replaced until 2024. Even before the coronavirus pandemic the project was seeing a number of production issues with their dedicated factory out in Springfield, however COVID-19 has compounded these issues and caused major delays to the timeline, read more on the Boston Globe.

Thursday, October 8

1:00PM The Face of the Neighborhood: An NBSS Virtual Tour. A part of Boston Design Week 2020 and North Bennet Street’s In the Making series. Learn more about the architectural significance of these buildings and the ambitious renovation project through the eyes of the project architects, see additional details here.

7:00PM BPL Virtual Film (Kanopy) Club: Nosferatu (1922). An unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, NOSFERATU is the quintessential silent vampire film, crafted by legendary German director F. W. Murnau. To register email cabbott@bpl.org . Watch the film on Kanopy: https://boston.kanopy.com/video/nosferatu-0 , then join our discussion on Zoom. A Zoom invite will be emailed to you once you register. If you don’t yet have a library card, you can get an ecard here: https://www.bpl.org/ecard/.

7:00PM NEWRA Meeting on Zoom-North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association Meeting. The North End/ Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 7pm via Zoom. Join the meeting here. See the full agenda here.

Friday, October 9

3:30PM Revere in Perspective: Artistry, Labor, and Luxury – Roundtable Discussion. The North End’s Paul Revere Memorial Association team members Nina Zannieri, Executive Director, and Robert Shimp, Research and Adult Programs Director, will join in a panel discussion on Revere in the 21st century, part of the “Revere in Perspective: Artistry, Labor, and Luxury” three half-day symposium. See the full schedule and register to attend here.

