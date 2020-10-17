Featured Police & Fire

Police Blotter: Breaking & Entering of Vehicle; Theft From Pharmacy

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Breaking & Entering—Motor Vehicle
10/11/ – 10/12/20   5:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.
Victim reports he parked his 2019 Audi Q3 (unlocked) at Commercial and Battery Streets. Victim stated the next morning his golf clubs and U.S. currency had been stolen.

Larceny / Shoplifting
10/12/20    7:05 p.m.
Hanover St. pharmacy reports a known male suspect stole medical equipment, lotions, cosmetics, and pain medication from the store. Video footage available.

