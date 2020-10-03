Featured Real Estate

North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For September 2020

Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of September 2020.

Selling Price Address Square Feet $/SF Beds Baths
           
One Bedrooms:          
$462,500 480 Commercial St # 3-A 459 $1,008 1 1f 0h
$485,000 480 Commercial St U:3B 542 $895 1 1f 0h
$490,000 38-38A Charter St # 2R 478 $1,025 1 1f 0h
$503,000 23 Fleet St U:11 491 $1,024 1 1f 0h
$552,000 454 Hanover St # 4B 546 $1,011 1 1f 0h
$707,500 326-328 Commercial St U:25 759 $932 1 1f 0h
$864,000 28 Atlantic Ave # 534 850 $1,016 1 1f 0h
$1,110,000 500 Atlantic Ave U:17H 1184 $938 1 1f 1h
           
Two Bedrooms:          
$300,000 34 Sheafe St U:2 430 $698 2 1f 0h
$723,000 300 Commercial St U:709 784 $922 2 1f 0h
$760,000 9-15 Battery St U:10 854 $890 2 1f 0h
$798,750 137 Salem Street U:2 1196 $668 2 2f 0h
$915,275 357 Commercial Street # 816 1131 $809 2 1f 1h
$1,137,500 10 Hanover Ave U:3 1150 $989 2 2f 0h
$1,150,000 234 Causeway Street U:1107 1197 $961 2 2f 0h
$1,195,000 357 Commercial St U:720 1519 $787 2 2f 0h
$1,347,500 350 North St # 304 1158 $1,164 2 2f 0h
$1,347,500 350 North St U:404 1174 $1,148 2 2f 0h
$1,400,000 100 Lovejoy Wharf U:5B 1256 $1,115 2 2f 0h
           
Three Bedrooms:          
$1,450,000 234 Causeway St U:709 1661 $873 3 2f 0h
$2,700,000 40 Battery Street U:502 1545 $1,748 3 2f 1h

Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.

View previous real estate sales.

