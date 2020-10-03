North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For September 2020

Posted on

These are the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of September. $0 – $599,999 34 Charter #5B: 1 bed, 1 bath with 417 sf. sold for $345,000 4 N. Bennett Ct. #4: 1 bed, 1 bath with 310 sf. sold for $363,000 26 Battery #1: 1 bed, 1 bath Read More…