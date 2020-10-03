North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For September 2020

Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of September 2020.
|Selling Price
|Address
|Square Feet
|$/SF
|Beds
|Baths
|One Bedrooms:
|$462,500
|480 Commercial St # 3-A
|459
|$1,008
|1
|1f 0h
|$485,000
|480 Commercial St U:3B
|542
|$895
|1
|1f 0h
|$490,000
|38-38A Charter St # 2R
|478
|$1,025
|1
|1f 0h
|$503,000
|23 Fleet St U:11
|491
|$1,024
|1
|1f 0h
|$552,000
|454 Hanover St # 4B
|546
|$1,011
|1
|1f 0h
|$707,500
|326-328 Commercial St U:25
|759
|$932
|1
|1f 0h
|$864,000
|28 Atlantic Ave # 534
|850
|$1,016
|1
|1f 0h
|$1,110,000
|500 Atlantic Ave U:17H
|1184
|$938
|1
|1f 1h
|Two Bedrooms:
|$300,000
|34 Sheafe St U:2
|430
|$698
|2
|1f 0h
|$723,000
|300 Commercial St U:709
|784
|$922
|2
|1f 0h
|$760,000
|9-15 Battery St U:10
|854
|$890
|2
|1f 0h
|$798,750
|137 Salem Street U:2
|1196
|$668
|2
|2f 0h
|$915,275
|357 Commercial Street # 816
|1131
|$809
|2
|1f 1h
|$1,137,500
|10 Hanover Ave U:3
|1150
|$989
|2
|2f 0h
|$1,150,000
|234 Causeway Street U:1107
|1197
|$961
|2
|2f 0h
|$1,195,000
|357 Commercial St U:720
|1519
|$787
|2
|2f 0h
|$1,347,500
|350 North St # 304
|1158
|$1,164
|2
|2f 0h
|$1,347,500
|350 North St U:404
|1174
|$1,148
|2
|2f 0h
|$1,400,000
|100 Lovejoy Wharf U:5B
|1256
|$1,115
|2
|2f 0h
|Three Bedrooms:
|$1,450,000
|234 Causeway St U:709
|1661
|$873
|3
|2f 0h
|$2,700,000
|40 Battery Street U:502
|1545
|$1,748
|3
|2f 1h
Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.
