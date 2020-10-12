Monday’s Brief: Columbus Day, Restauranteur Frank DePasquale Comments on his Passion for Italian Food, Peaceful Oasis

Today is Monday, October 12 – Columbus Day, a national holiday commemorating the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas on October 12, 1492. Columbus was an Italian explorer and colonizer on behalf of Spain, who set sail across the Atlantic Ocean in search of a faster route to the Far East only to land at the New World. His first voyage to the New World on the Spanish ships Santa María, Niña, and La Pinta took approximately three months. Columbus and his crew’s arrival to the New World initiated the Columbian Exchange which introduced the transfer of plants, animals, culture, human populations, and technology between the New World and the Old World. (Source: Wikipedia).

Notable News:

Restauranteur Frank DePasquale on bringing his passion for Italian food to Boston

Restauranteur Frank DePasquale, one of the most successful to come out of Boston’s North End, sat down with Dana Jacobson to discuss how food became his first love, read more on CBSnews.com.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, October 13

4:00PM Boston Arts Commission Meeting – Including Columbus Statue. The monthly Boston Arts Commission meeting will include a discussion of the Columbus statue at Christopher Columbus Park. This meeting will be held virtually over Zoom. See the following link for information on the agenda and how to participate: https://www.boston.gov/public-notices/13668126

Thursday, October 15

7:00PM BPL Virtual Film (Kanopy) Club: The Witch (2016, R). In 1630 New England, panic and despair envelops a farmer, his wife and their children when youngest son Samuel suddenly vanishes. The family blames Thomasin, the oldest daughter who was watching the boy at the time of his disappearance. With suspicion and paranoia mounting, twin siblings Mercy and Jonas suspect Thomasin of witchcraft, testing the clan’s faith, loyalty and love to one another. Register at cabbott@bpl.org. Watch the film on Kanopy: https://boston.kanopy.com/video/witch-1 , then join our discussion on Zoom. A Zoom invite will be emailed to you once you register. If you don’t yet have a library card, you can get an ecard here: https://www.bpl.org/ecard/.

Friday, October 16

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night – Halloween Theme! North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Fridays featuring musicians of all levels locally and across the world! Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14th. *Costumes and spooky repertoire encouraged!* The week’s event is generously Sponsored by North End Against Drugs and Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America.

Saturday, October 17

BPL Virtual Film Club: Nosferatu (1922). An unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, NOSFERATU is the quintessential silent vampire film, crafted by legendary German director F. W. Murnau. Rather than depicting Dracula as a shape-shifting monster or debonair gentleman, Murnau’s Graf Orlok (as portrayed by Max Schreck) is a nightmarish, spidery creature of bulbous head and taloned claws — perhaps the most genuinely disturbing incarnation of vampirism yet envisioned. Watch the film on Kanopy: https://boston.kanopy.com/video/nosferatu-0 , then join our discussion on Zoom. A Zoom invite will be emailed to you once you register. If you don’t yet have a library card, you can get an ecard here: https://www.bpl.org/ecard/. To register, email cabbott@bpl.org.

Peaceful Oasis:

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.