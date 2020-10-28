ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center Has the Newest Cucina in the North End

Due to the limits of gatherings as a result of COVID-19, the ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) cannot presently offer monthly celebrations and weekly Friday meals at its community drop-in center. However, thanks to a generous grant from the Department of Neighborhood Development’s Partner for Non-Profits program, along with a state earmark for FY2020 made possible from the advocacy of Senator Joe Boncore, Representative Aaron Michlewitz, and Representative Jay Livingstone, the center now boasts of a gleaming, top-of-the -line, brand new kitchen!

The space has new cabinetry, stainless steel food prep counters, a deep sink, new dishwasher and microwave, stunning floor, and much more, all meeting ServSafe compliance standards. Staff and volunteers are eager to start preparing home-cooked multi-course meals, but alas, will have to await city and state guidelines on when it will be again safe to do so.

Meanwhile, the NE/WE NSC will still put the kitchen to good use to individually package and store food for the meal delivery program and food pantry respectively. The site currently offers three monthly meals, two of which are donated by the North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on Fulton Street in the North End and General Manger Richie Zapato of Pizzeria Regina’s on Thacher Street.

The NE/WE NSC additionally is the recipient of an Enhancement grant from the Age Strong Commission to fund a third monthly meal, and is offering the opportunity to restaurant supporters of its annual funding event to cater the meal.

Staff has been making the rounds of the buildings in the North End and West End, including the Ausonia Apartments, Michelangelo Apartments, and the Amy Lowell Apartments, to get hot lunches to residents. Stay tuned as the center adds other buildings to the rotation. The NE/WE NSC looks forward to bringing the congregate meal program back bigger and better than ever, so in the interim, please remember to socially distance and to wear your masks, so that that day comes sooner rather than later!