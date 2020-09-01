Daily Briefs

Tuesday’s Brief: The Fours Closes After 44 Years, State Primary Election Day, Civilian Review Board Hearing, Students Wrongfully Denied Entry to Boston’s Top Exam Schools

Today is Tuesday, September 1 and The Fours announced their permanent closing yesterday after 44 years in service near the TD Garden, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

State Primary Election Day. Polling locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The State Primary election includes the following races: Senator in Congress, Representative in Congress, Governor’s Council, State Senate, State Representative, and Register of Probate. Find your polling location. Did you vote by mail-in ballot? You can track your ballot here.

11:00AM Hearing on establishing a Civilian Review Board. A hearing regarding an ordinance establishing a Civilian Review Board in the City of Boston. Written testimony may be sent to the Committee or staff email and will be made a part of the record and available to all Councilors, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Dozens of students were not admitted to Boston exam schools because of mistake

Boston Public Schools made an error that resulted in sixty-two students being wrongfully denied admission to Boston’s coveted exam schools over the course of the last two years, read more on Boston.com.

Summertime in the North End:

From the Community:

ABCD Neighborhood Service Center Advisory Board Openings

The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) has openings for new advisory board members, continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

