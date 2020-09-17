Daily Briefs

Thursday’s Brief: Anxiously Awaiting Fall, Liquor License Working Sessions, Harbor Garage Virtual Impact Advisory Group Meeting

Posted on

Today is Thursday, September 17 and here’s what you need to know for today…

10:00AM Working Session on Purchasing Liquor Licenses. Order for a hearing regarding the City of Boston purchasing liquor licenses. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Flynn and the Sponsor is Councilor Edwards, see additional details here.

6:00PM Harbor Garage Redevelopment Virtual Impact Advisory Group Meeting. This meeting is open to members of the general public, however, please note that the purpose of this meeting is different than that of a traditional community meeting. As part of the development review process, Impact Advisory Group (IAG) members work closely with BPDA staff to identify the impacts of a project and recommend appropriate community benefits to offset those impacts. IAG meetings prioritize discussion between the project proponent (i.e. the developer) and IAG members, see additional details here.

Notable News:

After a summer unlike any other, the North End looks anxiously toward the fall

Even without the feasts and the many tourists the North End hummed back to life this summer as the outdoor dining scene emerged overnight in early June. While the North End is a dining destination in the city, its intimate spaces make it tough to comfortably socially distance. With winter approaching many are wondering how these restaurants will be able to survive the colder season without having to close, read more on The Boston Globe.

Waterfront Sunset:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, September 18

Rosh Hashanah. The Jewish New Year begins at sunset on Friday, September 18 and ends at nightfall on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Rosh Hashanah is a two-day celebration that begins on the first day of Tishrei, which is the seventh month of the ecclesiastical year, continue reading.

6:00PM Sustaining Our AdvocaSea In A Digital World. Join the New England Aquarium and ocean conservation leaders for an evening on sustaining community-based efforts in a digital world, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night – Sponsored by State Representative Aaron Michlewitz. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Fridays featuring musicians of all levels locally and across the world!Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16th. 

Saturday, September 19

Rosh Hashanah. The Jewish New Year, begins at sunset on Friday, September 18 and ends at nightfall on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Rosh Hashanah is a two-day celebration that begins on the first day of Tishrei, which is the seventh month of the ecclesiastical year, continue reading.

From the Community:

Late Night Fridays At The Aquarium

The New England Aquarium has announced new operating hours, effective September 14, with extended Friday night hours to accommodate families, working adults without children, and young adults for a fun night out, continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

