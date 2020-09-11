Remembering September 11th, Nineteen Years Later

September 11, 2001 (Wikipedia Commons Photo)

Here are some local events to commemorate the 19th Anniversary of the September 11th attacks:

The USS Constitution will fire her cannons multiple times on the morning of September 11. The ceremony is closed to the public due to COVID-19, but will be broadcast on the ship’s Facebook page.

Navy crew members will fire one-gun salutes and taps will be played at the following times:

8:46 a.m. – Firing one-gun salute marking the impact of American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York.

9:03 a.m. – Firing one-gun salute marking the impact of United Airlines Flight 175 into the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York.

9:37 a.m. – Firing one-gun salute marking the impact of American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

9:59 a.m. – Taps played from USS Constitution marking the collapse of the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York.

10:03 a.m. – Firing one-gun salute, immediately followed by the playing of taps marking the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Somerset County, Penn.

10:10 a.m. – Taps played from USS Constitution marking the primary collapse of the stricken section of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

10:28 a.m. – Taps played from USS Constitution marking the collapse of the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York.

The Massachusetts 9/11 Fund will be streaming their annual commemoration on their website beginning at 8:30 a.m. Governor Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey, Mayor Marty Walsh, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, BPD Commissioner Gross, and others will participate in the flag ceremony, name reading, and wreath laying.

The Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund Annual Service Project

The Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund invites the public to take part in a care package service project to support active duty service members and veterans. This year, the group encourages everyone to do activities at home, in order to maintain public health and safety during COVID-19. A list of activities can be found here.

If you know of other 9/11 anniversary events, please enter them in the comments section below.