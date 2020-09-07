Daily Briefs

Monday’s Brief: One in Five Restaurants Closed, Students Building Violins from Home, Serenity in the North End

Today is Monday, September 7 and almost six months after the initial shut downs of COVID-19 began in Massachusetts – almost one in five restaurants across the state have permanently closed, read more on the Boston Herald.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

North Bennet Street students build violins in their apartment turned benchroom

As the pandemic continues. students at the North Bennet Street School, who are known among woodworkers for their spectacular craftsmanship and extreme attention to detail, are continuing their craft of building violins at home and alternative types of learning while they wait for their school to reopen, read more on WoodWorkingNetwork.com.

Serenity:

NEMPAC Welcome Back Days! Join us between 11a.m. – 5 pm. at our newly renovated Prado Studios and 9 Hull St studios in the North End! Learn more about NEMPAC, our Fall Offerings, and our upcoming Season, see additional details here.

11:00AM Hearing on establishing a Civilian Review Board. A hearing regarding an ordinance establishing a Civilian Review Board in the City of Boston. Written testimony may be sent to the Committee or staff email and will be made a part of the record and available to all Councilors. Members of the public wishing to testify virtually via videoconference should email the staff contact for a link and instructions to do so, see additional details here.

Wednesday, September 9

NEMPAC Welcome Back Days! Join us between 11a.m. – 5 pm. at our newly renovated Prado Studios and 9 Hull St studios in the North End! Learn more about NEMPAC, our Fall Offerings, and our upcoming Season, see additional details here.

10:00AM Celebrate What Unites Us: American Cuisine. Join the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected and coming together. This session will feature easy Armenian heritage recipes from Lena Tashjian, see additional details here.

12:00PM Online Discussion with “The Shape of play” Arist: What Makes You Feel Free to Play? In this online conversation, moderated by JArtss Laura Mandel and featuring artist Sari Carel and N+T assistant curator, Leah Triplett Harrington, learn the how, why, and where of The Shape of Play, a new public art exhibit on display in Christopher Columbus Park, see additional details here.

6:00PM Harbor Garage Redevelopment Project Virtual Meeting. The BPDA (Boston Planning and Development Agency) is hosting a virtual meeting regarding the Harbor Garage Redevelopment Project, see additional details here.

7:00PM Taste of the North End 2020. We’re taking the annual festival virtual this year, but it will certainly remain a celebration of North End culture, food and restaurants, all while benefiting neighborhood organizations and charities, including NEW Health, Eliot School, St. John School, Harvard-Kent School, North End Against Drugs, North End Athletic Association, and North End Music and Performing Arts Center, see additional details here.

From the Community:

ABCD Neighborhood Service Center Community Food Program

The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) is pleased to announce the expansion of its community food program, continue reading.

