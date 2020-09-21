Monday’s Brief: Expanded Outdoor Dining Capabilities, First Day for Boston Public Schools, Emergency Informational Meeting on Temporary Heaters & Outdoor Dining

Today is Monday, September 21 and some North End restaurants want expanded outdoor dining capabilities as the city continues to navigate functioning during the pandemic, but others say rules are being ignored, read more on NBC 10 Boston.

3:00PM Emergency Informational Meetings on Temporary Heaters & Outdoor Dining. The City’s Licensing Board, in partnership with an interdepartmental team including, but not limited to, the Boston Fire Department, the Inspectional Services Department, the Boston Transportation Department, the Public Improvement Commission, the Department of Public Works, the Office of Economic Development, and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services will hold two virtual informational hearings regarding temporary heaters and outdoor dining, see additional details here.

We are so excited to welcome our students back for the 2020-21 school year. This school year will be very different than any other, but we are #BPSReady. Just like the @BostonSchools and @CityOfBoston community always does, we will come together and get through this together! pic.twitter.com/UB5Dpaaxd7 — BostonPublicSchools (@BostonSchools) September 21, 2020

Boston Public Schools are starting up on Monday with full remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic. Schools will move to a hybrid model that will include some in-person learning later in the year. Students with the highest needs will start the hybrid model no sooner than October 1, with gradual expansion to more students starting with the younger grades. Read more at Boston.com.

Tuesday, September 22

6:30PM Frozen Over: Boston’s Nineteenth Century Ice Age. The second talk in the 2020 Lowell Lecture Series, presented by the Paul Revere House in partnership with Revolutionary Spaces and Boston’s Green Ribbon Commission. Andrew Robichaud, Assistant Professor of History, Boston University, will discuss how the Boston area became a key center of ice production and trade in the nineteenth century. As ice became a pervasive commodity, it remade everyday life in important ways. This talk explores those transformations in what was Boston’s economic and cultural “ice age,” and considers its lasting implications. Watch the talk here https://youtu.be/5S9TEGQoPvw; see additional details here.

7:00PM NEWRA & NEWNC Elected Officials Meeting. The North End/ Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) and the North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will host a joint meeting with Mayor Marty Walsh and other elected officials via Zoom. View the agenda here.

Wednesday, September 23

10:00AM Celebrate What Unites Us: Breads! Join the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected and coming together. This session will feature bread recipes from Andrew Janjigian, America’s Test Kitchen Bread Expert and Editor at Cook’s Illustrated, see additional details here.

6:00PM EquilibriOM Fitness by Namastay Sober. Join Namastay Sober for EquilibriOM fitness, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series. Pre-registration is required; see additional details here.

