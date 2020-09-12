Government Photos & Videos

Ed Markey at Aquarium to Oppose Offshore Drilling

Posted on Author Matt ContiComment(0)

Coming off of his recent US Senate victory, Ed Markey stopped by the New England Aquarium on Saturday morning to speak against the Trump administration’s policies regarding offshore oil drilling.

Also speaking at the event was Heather O’Brien of 617 Harbor. In attendance were State Sen. Joe Boncore and State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz.

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos via email to info@northendwaterfront.com. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo.
See past neighborhood photo posts.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Daily Briefs

Monday’s Brief: Patriots Headed to Super Bowl LII, Comic Book Creation, Combating Boston’s Housing Shortage

Posted on Author Katie Babb

Things to know for Monday It’s Monday, January 22nd and we’re back to reality after this warmer than usual weekend. And just in case you thought you were dreaming, let me be the first to confirm your reality…the Patriots are AFC Champions and are headed to Minneapolis to compete against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture Community

Local Museums in North End / Waterfront Dominate State Rankings

Posted on Author Matt Conti

The North End / Waterfront neighborhood is home to three of the top ten largest museums in Massachusetts, according to 2015 attendance data published this week by the Boston Business Journal. Coming in second on the list, the New England Aquarium trails the Museum of Science as the annual favorite. Interestingly, attendance at the Aquarium fell Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Announcements Event Notices

Discussing “The Outlaw Ocean: Journeys Across the Last Untamed Frontier” with Author & Reporter Ian Urbina

Posted on Author Kelley Buck

WHO & WHAT: Ian Urbina, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist for the New York Times, will discuss his book, The Outlaw Ocean: Journeys Across the Last Untamed Frontier, which explores the rampantly criminal world that runs lawless on the world’s oceans. Too big to police and under no clear international authority, the oceans’ vastness leaves Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply