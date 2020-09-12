Ed Markey at Aquarium to Oppose Offshore Drilling

Coming off of his recent US Senate victory, Ed Markey stopped by the New England Aquarium on Saturday morning to speak against the Trump administration’s policies regarding offshore oil drilling.

Also speaking at the event was Heather O’Brien of 617 Harbor. In attendance were State Sen. Joe Boncore and State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz.

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos via email to info@northendwaterfront.com. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo.

See past neighborhood photo posts.