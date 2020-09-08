Reader Poll: As the Pandemic Continues, Would You Ride the MBTA?

In mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic started causing major shutdowns, many individuals moved away from taking public transportation when possible with concerns over crowded spaces and shared touch points.

However, a recent Boston Globe article explains the T may not be as risky of a place as people think. With many individuals still working remotely, sports games taking place without fans, and schools starting later or virtually, ridership is still low, allowing passengers to spread out. Face coverings are required, and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said subway cars circulate air at a rate superior to most office buildings.

The bus system has similar safety procedures and goals as the trains, aiming to keep bus crowds thin, ideally under 20 people on board at one time. To achieve this, the MBTA has adjusted schedules to run buses more frequently on busy routes.

What do you think, as the pandemic continues, would you ride the MBTA? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below!

