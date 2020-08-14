Weekly Top Reads: FBI Raid Details, COVID-19 Guidelines Enforcement, Madonna Della Cava Feast Recognized, Court Favors Commercial Wharf Owners, Manhole Cover Blows, Register to Vote!

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured police and fire, the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, local celebrations, government, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from the past week.

Court documents released this week reveal more to the story leading up to the dramatic Fulton Street raid on July 29 by the FBI and federal task force officials. A tipster told authorities that former convict Trevor Lucas, of 143 Fulton St., was asking how to “kill someone without being caught” and acquire knock out drugs or cyanide. Read more here.

Following an apparent rise in the Commonwealth’s positive COVID-19 test rate percentage, Gov. Baker announced on Friday that Step 2 of Phase III in the state’s reopening plan has been postponed “indefinitely.” Other updates included reducing outdoor gatherings from 100 to 50, and creation of the COVID Enforcement and Intervention Team. Read more here.

The second weekend of August 2020 would have been the 100th Anniversary for the Feast of the Madonna Della Cava. Instead, a small number of members from the Madonna Della Cava Society held a brief outdoor blessing. Read more and see photos.

Commercial Wharf End

The Commercial Wharf East Condominium Association (CWECA) received a favorable ruling from the Massachusetts Appeals Court on July 31, 2020 in its fight against the State Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP). The court affirmed a Superior Court ruling that the DEP’s determination process was flawed regarding the need for a Chapter 91 license at Commercial Wharf. Read more here.

Boston Fire Department responded around 5:30pm on Sunday when a manhole cover blew off in front of Lewis Wharf at Atlantic Avenue and Commercial Streets along the waterfront in Boston’s North End. Read more and see photos here.

Editor’s Choice

The Massachusetts State Primary is Tuesday, September 1, 2020, and this year there are several options for how to cast your vote. Be sure to register by Saturday, August 22 and, if you want to vote by mail, return your mail-in ballot application by August 26! Read more here.