Wednesday’s Brief: Columbus Statue Study Continues, Celebrating What Unites Us, Childcare Crisis Hearing, BPS Preparation Hearing

Today is Wednesday, August 12 and we’re in the third heat wave of the year, read more about how some Bostonians are beating the heat on WHDH.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us: Mexican Cuisine. Join the Armenian Heritage Park for Celebrating What Unites Us! the virtual cooking series, a collaboration of Age-Friendly Boston, OLDWAYS and  Friends of Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway, to keep us connected, coming together, see additional details here.

11:00AM Hearing Regarding Childcare Crisis in Boston. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Breadon and the sponsors are Councilors Breadon, Wu, and Campbell. Written testimony may be sent to the Committee or staff email and will be made a part of the record and available to all Councilors. Members of the public wishing to testify virtually via videoconference should email the staff contact for a link and instructions to do so. Staff Contact: Ron Cobb. Committee Email:  ccc.swfc@boston.gov . Staff Email:  ron.cobb@boston.gov  Staff Telephone: 617-635-3042.

5:00PM Hearing on BPS preparation and planning in the event of extended COVID-19 social distancing measures. Written testimony may be sent to the Committee or staff email and will be made a part of the record and available to all Councilors. Members of the public wishing to testify virtually via videoconference should email the staff contact for a link and instructions to do so. Staff Contact: Shane L. Pac. Committee Email:  ccc.education@boston.gov; Staff Email:  shane.pac@boston.gov; Staff Telephone:617-635-3040, see additional details here.

Notable News:

What will become of the beheaded Christopher Columbus statue in the North End? Boston Arts Commission embarks on study

The Boston Arts Commission will continue studying the legacy of the Christopher Columbus Statue and voted yesterday to initiate a process to determine the future of the statue which will include input from the public, read more on MassLive.com.

Haymarket Circa 1973:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, August 13

5:30PM NEMPAC Ask An Expert Series – This is How We Do It Director’s Roundtable. Join us for this informative roundtable as we invite accomplished directors to speak about their creative processes. We will explore the genesis of a show from start to completion, including what directors are looking forward in the casting process and how to manage difficult relationships and ensure the best collaboration with designers and other artists, see additional details here.

7:00PM NEWRA August Meeting. The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association will hold their August meeting via Zoom. Join the Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85148024878, see additional details and the agenda here.

Friday, August 14

Fisherman’s Feast 2020. The Fisherman’s Feast would have taken place this weekend, August 13-16, 2020, in the streets of the North End. As with all of the feasts, the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the 110th annual street festival. La Madonna del Soccorso di Sciacca Society has arranged for commemoration in Boston’s North End, including several virtual events., see additional details here.

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. Beginning July 10, all concerts in the series will be streamed LIVE from the courtyard to the BPL’s YouTube channel on Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. August 14: In FauxMenco, Catherine Capozzi and Rafi Sofer translate their loud and adventurous electric guitar worlds to nylon-string guitars. Drawing from rock, classical, flamenco, surf, gypsy, and the ambiance of time and space, FauxMenco strives to create exciting guitar dreamscapes that are propulsive and timeless, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Fridays featuring musicians of all levels locally and across the world! Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org by Wednesday, August 12th at 5 p.m., see additional details here.

From the Community:

NEMPAC Open Mic Night Sponsored By Senator Boncore Aug. 14

Join the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) on Friday, August 14th via Zoom at 6 p.m. for the community favorite open mic night emceed by Educational Programs Director Allie Meek-Carufel and sponsored by Senator Joe Boncore, continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

