Boston City Group, Inc. Sells 33A at Commercial Wharf

*Sponsored Post*

Boston, MA: Commercial Wharf Unit 33A, a 1918 SF Office Condo sold on July 31, for $1,920,000.00.

Boston City Group, Inc.’s Caroline Ligotti, Emily McGranaghan, and Linda Redeker, represented the Seller and procured the buyer, a Capital Investment Company that will use the space for their new Boston corporate headquarters.

33A is located on a front facing 2nd floor in a private bay at Commercial Wharf, a 90 unit historic Granite Age complex on Boston’s Old Waterfront. The unit’s versatile space is configured with 3+ private offices, open conference areas, a full kitchen, two full baths, and modern finishes blended with original 1830s era brick and beam.

Per the building association’s by-laws, 33A allows for both commercial and residential use, and options for live/work. It is a corner unit, strategically positioned with great visibility and frontage on Atlantic Avenue. The unit features floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, amazing natural light, and dramatic Boston sky-line views. It comes with 2 exclusive on-site parking spaces, ample client and guest parking, extra storage, and 24-hour gated entry and security. The complex houses a Marina with available slips and on-site professional management. It is a 5-minute walk from multiple MBTA stations and Harbor ferries, a 3-minute walk to the Financial District and a 10-minute trip to Logan Airport.

Boston City Group, Inc. also recently brokered the sale of a Multi-Family Asset at 11 Bartlett Place in the North End for $2,250,000 and 262 Friend Street in North Station for $4.5M. BCG specializes in sourcing and brokering commercial and multi-family investments, and urban development opportunities throughout Greater Boston and the New England, New York, and Washington DC metro areas.

www.Bostoncitygroup.com

*Sponsored Post*

Contact us at info@northendwaterfront.com to have your event, business, non-profit or announcement featured in a Sponsored Post.