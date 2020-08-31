Business Featured

Bellissimo Nails Wins Court Case Against Rival Amy’s

Posted on Author Matt Conti

The battle of the North End nail salons erupted in 2016 when Amy Tran decided to leave the former Amy’s Nails at 66 Cross Street to open Bellissimo Nails at 12 Fleet Street with partner Dat Nguyen. Amy’s Nails, established in 2013, was actually owned by Kim and Ryan Tran, not Amy, who was just an employee. [Amy’s Nails was named after the owner’s daughter.] It was also around this time that all the businesses on Cross Street were closing for a new development and Amy’s Nails was planning a move to Portland Street in the West End.

Amy Tran of Bellissimo Nails & Spa in 2016 at the Grand Opening on Fleet St. in Boston’s North End

In 2017, Amy’s Nails sued in Suffolk Superior Court claiming Bellissimo Nails and Amy Tran had stolen customers, diverted business and made false statements to the North End neighborhood groups for the license transfer. Videos created and posted on NorthEndWaterfront.com were used as evidence in the legal case.

In a June 12, 2020 ruling, the Court found in favor of Bellissimo Nails, dismissing the case. The court found that Amy Nails failed to provide “a single affidavit from any current or former customer,” and rejected the claim that Bellissimo Nails and Tran improperly diverted customers away from Amy’s Nails.

“We are glad the court found in our favor and determined that there was no evidence to support the claims made by Amy Nails against Bellissimo Nails,” said Amy Tran, owner of Bellissimo Nails.  “We are looking forward to continuing to provide the best service and customer experience in the North End to all of our wonderful customers,” added Tran.  

View the Court’s Decision (pdf)

