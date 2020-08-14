An Open Letter to Mayor Walsh on the Proposed St. Leonard Rectory Conversion

By Thomas F. Schiavoni, Saint Leonard Church parishioner

A variance request by Epsilon Partners for 6 to 8 luxury condominium units at the former Saint Leonard Rectory on North Bennet Street has met with significant neighborhood resistance, including votes in opposition by the Residents’ Association (NEWRA) and Neighborhood Council (NEWNC).

The City of Boston Board of Appeals will convene a hearing by videoconference on August 25 at 1:00 pm to review the developers’ application for zoning relief.

Schiavoni has forwarded the following letter to Mayor Walsh describing the proposed installation of balconies as confrontative, disruptive, and an existential threat to a sacred space and house of worship.



























