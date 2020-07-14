What’s the 311? Dog Poop on Salutation St., Basketball at Polcari Playground, Needle Found at Copps Hill Terrace, Mirabella Pool Graffiti

Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user writes, “Please have this removed! Every single day between the urine and dog feces can’t walk and the smell is terrible! This is a health hazard and North End Ruff needs to address the situation! Dog owners who do this are selfish pigs!”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on July 10, 2020 and remains open as of July 14, 2020.

The 311 user writes, “PLEASE DO SOMETHING! They have playing fullcourt games of basketball at the Polcari. There are 25-30 people playing games all week long. NO MASKS. NO SOC DISTANCING. NO SHIRTS. I think it’s time the rims come down because ppl do not understand the dangers.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on July 10, 2020 and remains open as of July 14, 2020.

This 311 user says, “Found syringe and capped needle under a picnic table, along with cardboard and packets of sugar. Placed it in trash receptacle closest to cemetery.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted, opened and closed on Thursday, July 9, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. When I arrived at this location the needle was removed from this location AG.”

This 311 user writes, “Please remove this graffiti on the side of the Mirabella Pool bath house. Thank you!”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Monday, July 13, 2020 and remains open as of Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 website, tweet at 311, or download the app. What do you think about these 311 cases? Follow our “What’s The 311?” tag to see past week’s postings!