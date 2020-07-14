Featured Health & Environment

What’s the 311? Dog Poop on Salutation St., Basketball at Polcari Playground, Needle Found at Copps Hill Terrace, Mirabella Pool Graffiti

Posted on Author Katie BabbComment(0)

Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

Pet Owner Pick Up on Salutation Street

This 311 user writes, “Please have this removed! Every single day between the urine and dog feces can’t walk and the smell is terrible! This is a health hazard and North End Ruff needs to address the situation! Dog owners who do this are selfish pigs!”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on July 10, 2020 and remains open as of July 14, 2020.

Full Court Basketball at Polcari Playground

The 311 user writes, “PLEASE DO SOMETHING! They have playing fullcourt games of basketball at the Polcari. There are 25-30 people playing games all week long. NO MASKS. NO SOC DISTANCING. NO SHIRTS. I think it’s time the rims come down because ppl do not understand the dangers.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on July 10, 2020 and remains open as of July 14, 2020.

Needle Clean-up at Copps Hill Terrace North End Boston

This 311 user says, “Found syringe and capped needle under a picnic table, along with cardboard and packets of sugar. Placed it in trash receptacle closest to cemetery.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted, opened and closed on Thursday, July 9, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. When I arrived at this location the needle was removed from this location AG.”

Illegal Graffiti at 475 Commercial Street North End

This 311 user writes, “Please remove this graffiti on the side of the Mirabella Pool bath house. Thank you!”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Monday, July 13, 2020 and remains open as of Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 websitetweet at 311, or download the app. What do you think about these 311 cases? Follow our “What’s The 311?” tag to see past week’s postings!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Community Featured

What’s The 311? Possible Attempted Break-in, Garbage Piled in Alley, Branch Down in Christopher Columbus Park

Posted on Author Chris Romano

Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov. Possible Attempted Break-In on Corner of Morton and Endicott Street “Attempted break in in North End …ground level apartment had screens ripped off and clear hand Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Featured

What’s The 311? Overflowing Trash Can, Intrusive Light From Downtown, and Ladder on Street

Posted on Author Chris Romano

Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov. Overflowing Trash Can at The Gassy “Snow Hill North End Gassy Park” The original 311 post can be found here. The case was submitted and opened Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Event Notices

ROC Annual July 4th BBQ Pool Party 2012

Posted on Author Matt Conti

  It’s the annual ROC Teen Saturday Fourth of July BBQ at the Mirabella Pool, 12-7pm on July 4, 2012. There will be a free BBQ, Music, Water Slides, Entertainment – The Classics. All are welcome. Non-pool members may have to purchase a 1-day pass. Special remembrance and love goes out to Johnny Paolo who Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply