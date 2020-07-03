Weekend Brief: Phase 3 Reopening to Begin Monday, 10 Things to do this 4th of July Weekend, Virtual Celebrations

Today is Friday, July 3 and while Boston may not be hosting the type of 4th of July celebration it’s seen in years past Boston.com has pulled together a list of 10 things to do around the city this holiday weekend, read more here.

Notable News:

Governor Baker announced in light of positive trends in COVID-19 numbers that the state can take another step in the reopening process and enter into phase 3 starting Monday. Phase 3 will include such things like gyms, museums, pro sports, casinos and more, continue reading on WCVB.com.

Saturday, July 4

10:00AM USS Constitution Virtual Celebration and 21-Gun Salute. The USS Constitution will host a series of presentations on Facebook Live to celebrate July 4th during this time of social distancing due to COVID-19. It will include a 21-gun salute, tours of the ship, climbing demonstrations, boarding pike drills, 19th-century gun drills, and a public trivia contest, giving viewers a chance to win one of 21 saluting battery rounds fired from the ship, see additional details here.

