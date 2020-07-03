Daily Briefs

Weekend Brief: Phase 3 Reopening to Begin Monday, 10 Things to do this 4th of July Weekend, Virtual Celebrations

Today is Friday, July 3 and while Boston may not be hosting the type of 4th of July celebration it’s seen in years past Boston.com has pulled together a list of 10 things to do around the city this holiday weekend, read more here.

Here’s what you need to know for this holiday weekend…

Notable News:

Gyms, museums, pro sports, casinos: Gov. Baker says Phase 3 to begin Monday

Governor Baker announced in light of positive trends in COVID-19 numbers that the state can take another step in the reopening process and enter into phase 3 starting Monday. Phase 3 will include such things like gyms, museums, pro sports, casinos and more, continue reading on WCVB.com.

A Patch of American Spirit:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, July 4

10:00AM USS Constitution Virtual Celebration and 21-Gun Salute. The USS Constitution will host a series of presentations on Facebook Live to celebrate July 4th during this time of social distancing due to COVID-19. It will include a 21-gun salute, tours of the ship, climbing demonstrations, boarding pike drills, 19th-century gun drills, and a public trivia contest, giving viewers a chance to win one of 21 saluting battery rounds fired from the ship, see additional details here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

