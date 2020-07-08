Wednesday’s Brief: New England Aquarium Reopening, Celebrating What Unites Us, MBTA Ranks Low for Coronavirus Preparedness

Today is Wednesday, July 8 and the New England Aquarium has announced it’s reopening plan for next week. Visitors will be welcomed back on Thursday, July 16th. The aquarium experience will be a bit different with increased sanitation, social distancing, reduced capacity, and timed ticket entries, read more here.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us: Irish Heritage. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park, OLDWAYS, and Age-Friendly Boston for a special virtual program of Celebrating What Unites Us! for a session featuring Irish heritage recipes from Andrea Feeney, co-founder of Boston Bakeology.

Notable News

A study conducted by A Better City ranked the T low for it’s coronavirus preparedness. As the Commonwealth enters into Phase III of it’s reopening plan, the MBTA falls behind when it comes to broad planning and social distancing protocols. Officials fear the T’s approach could exacerbate traffic in the City of Boston as more opt to single occupancy cars, read more on WCVB.com.

North End Alleys

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, July 9

1:00PM Hearing on the Status of College and University Plans to Reopen for Fall 2020. A hearing regarding the reopening of colleges and universities during the coronavirus pandemic. Public testimony is being accepted and can be mailed, emailed, or offered virtually. To gain access to the link for the hearing and instructions for testifying, send an email to shane.pac@boston.gov.

7:00PM Boston Public Library Online Film Discussion Club: “First Reformed” (2017; Rated R). Join the BPL in a virtual discussion of the film “First Reformed”, a film where the pastor of a small church finds his life spiraling out of control following an interaction with an environmental activist and his pregnant wife. The film can be viewed here before joining the Zoom meeting. Register for the meeting by emailing cabbott@bpl.org.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.