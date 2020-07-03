Thunderbirds to Lead Fourth of July Flyover

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over Boston on Saturday afternoon as part of the “Salute to Great Cities of the American Revolution.”

The Thunderbirds will be followed by B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers, as well as F-15 and F-22 fighters and U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters.

According to the Department of Defense, the flyover will begin in Boston and then proceed to New York City, Philadelphia, and Baltimore, before joining other aircraft over Washington D.C.

The preliminary schedule has the planes coming in from the northeast at approximately 4 p.m., flying over the USS Constitution and continuing over the city’s center to Fenway Park, before departing the area.