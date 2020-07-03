Community Featured

Thunderbirds to Lead Fourth of July Flyover

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over Boston on Saturday afternoon as part of the “Salute to Great Cities of the American Revolution.”

The Thunderbirds will be followed by B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers, as well as F-15 and F-22 fighters and U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters.

According to the Department of Defense, the flyover will begin in Boston and then proceed to New York City, Philadelphia, and Baltimore, before joining other aircraft over Washington D.C.

The preliminary schedule has the planes coming in from the northeast at approximately 4 p.m., flying over the USS Constitution and continuing over the city’s center to Fenway Park, before departing the area.

Video: Sunday Night Fireworks in the North End

Topping off the long Independence Day weekend, North End locals lit up the sky in a community fireworks show on Sunday night at Langone Park. Dr. Joe Mendola captures the above the rooftop action in this video.

38th Annual Harborfest Celebrates Independence Day July 1 – 7

The 38th annual Boston Harborfest, celebrating Boston’s maritime and revolutionary history over the Fourth of July, will take place the first week of July, 7/1 through 7/7. Harborfest is a multi-day, family-friendly festival with activities celebrating American Independence, honoring the city’s colonial roots and showcasing Boston’s harbor. It is the largest Fourth of July festival in Read More…

Video: F-15 Fighter Jets Flyover Boston Harbor

Five F-15 fighter jets from the Massachusetts Air National Guard did a Boston flyover on Thursday morning as part of a promotional media event. The jets flew as low as 1,000 feet over ground and followed a route from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield along Eastern Massachusetts, including Salem, Boston and Cape Cod. Read More…

