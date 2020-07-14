Plastic Bag Ban Exemption Extended Through September 30

The City of Boston has extended the plastic bag ban ordinance exemption for all establishments through September 30, 2020.

While customers are now allowed to bring their own reusable bags to stores again, this will not be required until September 30. This transition period will allow stores to use up any single-use plastic bags that they have purchased during the COVID-19 emergency. The five-cent per bag fee will also not be in effect.

“In March, we suspended the City’s ban on plastic bags and the 5-cent fee for paper bags in order to give both stores and customers more flexibility during this difficult time,” said Mayor Walsh. “While we’re extending that suspension to best serve businesses and residents, I want to be clear that the Boston Public Health Commission and the state Department of Public Health have said that reusable bags are safe and people should feel free to use them.”

On October 1, all provisions of the plastic bag ban ordinance will come back into effect. This includes the elimination of most single-use plastic bags and the requirement for the five-cent fee. The ordinance still allows the ISD Commissioner to grant exemptions on a case-by-case basis.