Neighborhood Photo: Temporary Freedom Trail Over Charlestown Bridge

The shift to the N. Washington St. temporary bridge was completed last weekend, diverting vehicular traffic, cyclists, and pedestrians onto the temporary bridge while the old bridge is demolished and a new one constructed.

The shift occurred in phases, with the third and final phase moving pedestrians, and the Freedom Trail, onto the temporary bridge’s single, 8-foot wide sidewalk. While the one available sidewalk over the North Washington Street Bridge has been on the harbor side of the bridge for roughly the past two years, the pedestrian pathway is now on the locks side of the bridge.

Photos shared by Janine Coppola.

