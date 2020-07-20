Monday’s Brief: Artists Promote Diversity on Columbus Statue, Regina’s to Close Allston Location, HIIT on Greenway

Today is Monday, July 20 and one of the most famous pizzerias in the area, Pizzeria Regina, is closing their Allston location permanently as of tomorrow, July 21st, read more on Boston Restaurant Talk.

Here’s what else you need to know for this week…

5:30PM HIIT by Healthworks. Mondays in July and August, join Healthworks for HIIT fitness classes, part of the Greenway’s summer fitness series. Registration is required, see additional details here.

Notable News:

In an effort to promote diversity, local artists have begun projecting images of local figures on the former Christopher Columbus statue in Christopher Columbus Park in the North End, read more on WHDH.com.

North Washington St. Bridge Construction:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, July 21

5:00PM Wharf District Council Meeting. The Wharf District Council will host their June meeting via Zoom, see additional information on the agenda and how to join here.

Wednesday, July 22

6:00PM EquilibrimOM Fitness by Namastay Sober. Join Namastay Sober for EquilibrimOM fitness, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series, see additional details here.

6:30PM Joint Neighborhood Council/Residents’ Association Mtg. The North End/ Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) and NEWNC will host a joint meeting with local elected officials. Councilor Lydia Edwards, Senator Joseph Boncore, and Senator Aaron Michlewitz will be in attendance at the meeting, see additional details here.

7:00PM Boston Harbor in the Movies. Join Friends of the Boston Harborwalk’s Mike Manning for a webinar discussion of a number of films relating to Boston, its Harbor, and the Harborwalk. This group of Boston-based films is from the 1960s, 70s, 80s, and 90s, see additional details here.

From the Community:

The Massachusetts State Senate on Thursday, July 16, 2020, passed legislation to jumpstart investment in transportation infrastructure and make the Commonwealth’s transportation system more reliable and accessible to residents, continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

