Health & Environment

Government Center Tree Removal Hearing August 6

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, August 6, at 1:30 p.m. on a request to remove eight public shade trees at 15 – 55 Sudbury Street near the Government Center Garage.

The request is for the removal of two London plane trees measuring 11 and 12 inches dbh (diameter at breast height) and six honey locust trees measuring between 6 and 12 inches dbh.

The hearing will be held by the City of Boston’s Tree Warden (or designee).  Please note that due to the current pandemic the hearing will be a virtual meeting via Zoom. Written comments or questions may be submitted to parks@boston.gov prior to the hearing. The information for the Zoom hearing is as follows:

Join via Zoom.

To participate by phone:
1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592
Webinar ID: 821 4946 0255

Public testimony will be taken, or may be provided prior to the hearing in writing to:

Tree Warden, Boston Parks and Recreation Department
1010 Massachusetts Avenue, 3rd floor
Roxbury, MA 02118

Or by email: parks@boston.gov with “Government Center Tree Hearing” in the subject line. 

A final decision regarding the request will be made within two weeks of the hearing. For further information, please contact the Tree Warden at (617) 635-7275.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Community Featured

City Celebrates the Start of One Congress

Posted on Author Sara Brown

Rainy and wet weather couldn’t change the delighted spirits for the groundbreaking of One Congress Street. The new building located at the Government Center garage will be a 600-foot-tall, 1 million square foot office tower in the Bullfinch Crossing Project. When it’s completed, it will be the tallest office building in the city. The building Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Commentaries Government Real Estate

Downtown View: Fix the Edges

Posted on Author Karen Cord Taylor

Sorrowful, unloved City Hall Plaza. Broken bricks, a fountain filled with concrete, parked cars, a bunker of a T station and a dreadful-looking JFK building looming over it all. At least the bunker will soon disappear. As part of its two-year upgrade of the station, the MBTA will build a new, glass headhouse. It’s a Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community

Truckload of Trees Arrives in North End

Posted on Author David Goggins

A trailer full of trees showed up in the North End on Thursday, responding to resident requests including those made as part of a tree inventory compiled by the Parks and Open Spaces Committee of North End / Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA). NEWRA’s committee recently met with City Councilor Sal LaMattina who worked with the Parks Department Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply