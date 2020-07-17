Daily Briefs

Friday’s Brief: Lansdowne St. to Become Fan Experience on Game Days, N. Washington St. Bridge Temporary Traffic Change, Concerts in the Courtyard

Posted on Author Katie BabbComment(0)

Today is Friday, July 17 and just like the rest of 2020, baseball season is shaping up a little differently than expected this year. In light of no fans being able to attend games, Lansdowne St. will become a new fan experience outside Fenway Park on game days and weekends, read more on WCVB.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

N. Washington St. Temporary Bridge Traffic Change. The North Washington Street Bridge will be entering a new stage where traffic will be shifting onto the temporary bridge during the weekend of July 17–19, see additional details here.

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. The Boston Public Library (BPL)’s Concerts in the Courtyard Summer Series is returning this year. As is now tradition, the iconic courtyard of the BPL’s Central Library in Copley Square will fill with music during Friday afternoons in the summertime. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, however, the 2020 summer concerts may only be attended virtually. All concerts in the series will be streamed LIVE from the courtyard to the BPL’s YouTube channel. Find additional details about the artists at bit.ly/BPLSummerConcerts.

Neighborhood Bike Rides:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, July 18

11:00AM Cardio by TRILLFIT. Join TRILLFIT for cardio on the Greenway, see additional details here.

11:45AM NEMPAC Opera from Balcony at Tresca. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional details here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Arts & Culture Community Photos & Videos

Programs on the Greenway – 2012 Review and Schedule for 2013 [Video]

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Video: Review of 2012 Greenway Programs and Schedule for 2013 presented by Charlie McCabe, Greenway Conservancy Director of Programs (April 9, 2013 Board of Directors Meeting) Have a program idea or want to run an event on the Greenway? Contact info@rosekennedygreenway.org for more information.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Daily Briefs

Wednesday’s Brief: Facial Surveillance Vote, Harbor Use Public Forum, Licensing Board Emergency Hearing, Online Book Discussion Club

Posted on Author Katie Babb

Today is Wednesday, June 24 and Boston City Council will be voting today on whether or not to ban the use of facial surveillance technology throughout the city, continue reading on WBUR. Here’s what else you need to know for today… 8:30AM Virtual Harbor Use Public Forum: Chapter 91 during COVID. Join Boston Harbor Now Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Event Notices

North Square Reconstruction Groundbreaking on October 11th

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

Please join Mayor Martin J. Walsh, the Boston Public Works Department, the Boston Arts Commission, elected officials, and guests for the groundbreaking ceremony of the North Square Reconstruction project on Wednesday October 11th at 10:30am in North Square. Background on the North Square Reconstruction Project The Boston Public Works Department will be making site improvements Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply