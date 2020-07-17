Friday’s Brief: Lansdowne St. to Become Fan Experience on Game Days, N. Washington St. Bridge Temporary Traffic Change, Concerts in the Courtyard

Today is Friday, July 17 and just like the rest of 2020, baseball season is shaping up a little differently than expected this year. In light of no fans being able to attend games, Lansdowne St. will become a new fan experience outside Fenway Park on game days and weekends, read more on WCVB.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

N. Washington St. Temporary Bridge Traffic Change. The North Washington Street Bridge will be entering a new stage where traffic will be shifting onto the temporary bridge during the weekend of July 17–19, see additional details here.

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. The Boston Public Library (BPL)’s Concerts in the Courtyard Summer Series is returning this year. As is now tradition, the iconic courtyard of the BPL’s Central Library in Copley Square will fill with music during Friday afternoons in the summertime. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, however, the 2020 summer concerts may only be attended virtually. All concerts in the series will be streamed LIVE from the courtyard to the BPL’s YouTube channel. Find additional details about the artists at bit.ly/BPLSummerConcerts.

Saturday, July 18

11:00AM Cardio by TRILLFIT. Join TRILLFIT for cardio on the Greenway, see additional details here.

11:45AM NEMPAC Opera from Balcony at Tresca. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional details here.

