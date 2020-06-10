Wednesday’s Brief: Bars to Reopen in Last Phase, Angles on Bending Lines, Push to Change Name of Faneuil Hall

Today is Wednesday, June 10 and while restaurants around the state are slowly starting to reopen, bars have been moved to the last phase of the state’s reopening plan, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

1:00PM Angles on Bending Lines: Curator Conversations Series. Presented by the Norman B. Leventhal Map and Education Center at the Boston Public Library, this series examines the many ways that maps and visual data have been used for centuries to manipulate information and truth, see additional details here.

Notable News:

A grassroots civics organizations called The New Democracy Coalitions has been advocating to Faneuil Hall to change its name for over three years – urging to remove the historic slave trader’s namesake, read more on Boston.com.

Through the Vines:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, June 11

5:30PM NEMPAC Presents: “Ask an Expert” Panel—Leadership in the Arts Roundtable. Curated and hosted by Heather Gallagher and Alexandra Dietrich, this series will follow a Q & A format with invited experts in a chosen field in the music world, including but not limited to: singing, directing, Broadway performers, MET Performers, customers, designers, and composers. Read more here.

7:00PM NEWRA Monthly Meeting on Zoom. Join the North End Waterfront Residents Association on Zoom for their monthly meeting, see additional information here. Join Zoom Meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/82516884965

Meeting ID: 825 1688 4965

7:00PM Kanopy Virtual Movie Club: Donald Cried (2016). Peter Latang left working-class Warwick, R.I., to reinvent himself as a slick Wall Street mover and shaker. Fifteen years later, when he’s forced to return home to bury his Grandmother, he loses his wallet on the trip. Stranded, the only person he can think of to help him out is his neighbor and former childhood friend Donald Treebeck. Donald hasn’t changed a bit, and what starts as a simple favor turns into a long van ride into the past. Watch the film on Kanopy: boston.kanopy.com/video/donald-cried ,then join our discussion on Zoom. A Zoom invite will be emailed to once you register. Register here.

Friday, June 12

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond, see additional details here.

8:00PM Celebration Of The Transitus Of Saint Anthony Of Padua. Due to COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the City & Archdiocese of Boston, St. Leonard’s must restrict capacity to 40%. They advise that parishioners and devotees arrive early if they wish to attend the services. For those who cannot attend in person, but still wish to pray at home, the Transitus and the Mass will be live streamed on St. Leonard’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 12th and at 5 p. m. on Saturday, June 13th, see additional details here.

From the Community:

Join the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) on Thursday, June 11 via Zoom from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for a meaningful conversation and discussion on “Diversity and Leadership in the Arts.“, continue reading.

Keep up with what's happening on the Events Calendar.

