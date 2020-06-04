Thursday’s Brief: No Shows to Office Reopening, Officers Kneel in Solidarity as Protests Continue, Boston Harbor for All, Cannabis Regulation Hearing, The Superwoman, Virtual Movie Club

Today is Thursday, June 4 and Boston police were seen kneeling in solidarity as peaceful protests continued yesterday throughout the city, read more on WHDH.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

8:45AM Boston Harbor for All: Waterfront Parks & Public Spaces. Join Boston Harbor Now along with public, private, and nonprofit partners for our second biennial symposium on how to realize our greatest opportunities for developing a welcoming and resilient waterfront, and islands, see additional information here.

1:00PM Hearing reviewing the implementation of the ordinance establishing the equitable regulation of the cannabis industry in the City of Boston. Members of the public wishing to testify virtually via videoconference should email the staff contact for a link and instructions to do so no later than the end of business on the day before the scheduled hearing date, see additional details here.

2:00PM Never Too Late Group – The Superwoman. In honor of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, Lori Harrison-Kahan will discuss her new edited collection of journalism and fiction, “The Superwoman and Other Writings by Miriam Michelson.” See additional details here.

7:00PM Kanopy Virtual Movie Club: Purple Noon (1960). Watch the film on Kanopy: boston.kanopy.com/video/purple-noon, then join the Boston Public Library discussion on Zoom. A Zoom invite will be emailed to once you register.

Notable News:

Offices in Boston were permitted to open at 25% capacity this past Monday, but many offices remain completely empty as companies continue to adjust to working remotely, read more on Business Insider.

Taking in the View:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, June 5

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. This week’s theme is vegetarian/vegan, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on friday’s featuring musicians of all levels locally and across world! Visit www.nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform.

Saturday, June 6

2:00PM NEMPAC Balcony Opera. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional details here.

Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.