The annual Feast day for St. Anthony of Padua was celebrated in a socially distant manner at St. Leonard Church over the weekend by Fr. Claude Scrima and Fr. Michael Della Penna. After a Mass, a statue of St. Anthony was processed around the church as well as a holy relic.













The event was also live-streamed for virtual devotees on Facebook and the parish website. In the age of coronavirus, the annual weekend processions and feasts in Boston’s North End have been canceled or modified.