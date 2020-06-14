Outdoor Dining Transforms the North End Overnight [Photos & Videos]

Even longtime North Enders who have “seen it all” have been watching in wonderment the overnight transformation of the North End’s streets and squares into European-style cafes and piazzas, complete with umbrellas and even music in some cases.

2/ The accordion guys who play music then extort you for $$$ are back pic.twitter.com/jlGQQ2xZtm — Andy Finnegan, CFA, CAIA (@andfinns) June 14, 2020

While the catalyst for the cafe zones was to help restaurants recover from the COVID-19 shutdown, many have been pushing for this type of outdoor dining and would like it to stay beyond just this season, a decision yet to come.























Business owners, visitors and the press are completely enthralled with the changes. Residents are a bit more measured, based on reactions from last week’s meeting with Mayor Walsh and State Rep. Michlewitz. Most are happy to see economic activity return while questioning the long-term consequences of traffic and quality of life issues.

5/ Giaccomo’s has more room outside than in 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YOuZW2UvcG — Andy Finnegan, CFA, CAIA (@andfinns) June 14, 2020

Of course, not all of it has come without some controversy. Some are concerned that outdoor dining will be a victim of its own success and contribute to an outbreak without proper safety protocols and enforcement. Tables are supposed to be spaced 6 feet apart or have plexiglass dividers.

@MassGovernor Thanks for visiting our hospital today! I came home to find my neighborhood, the North End, swarming with visitors congregating on our streets and sidewalks–few are wearing masks & social distancing appears to have been a long-forgotten concept. Did I miss… — Andrew Junkin, MD (@Dr_Junkin_MD) June 13, 2020

Residents also asked city officials to increase code and traffic enforcement related to fire and pedestrian safety. Also yet to be announced are the details of the resident parking arrangement the city has set up at Government Center Garage.