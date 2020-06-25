Photos & Videos

Neighborhood Photo: Construction Progress at Langone & Puopolo Parks

Langone Park (established 1973) and  Puopolo Playground (established 1893) along Commercial Street during the renovation. A steel beam mobile dangles in the overcast as a construction worker guides it to safety. Boulders are laid for the effects of rising sea level and storm protection.

Photo and caption by Elizabeth Norton.

Construction began last summer on a project to renovate Langone and Puopolo Parks, putting in synthetic turf for the multi-use field, adding open spaces, making the area more accessible, and factoring in design elements that focus on climate resiliency.

According to the North End Athletic Association (NEAA), the best case scenario for completion was end of September/beginning of October, but with construction halted in mid-March due to COVID-19, this timeline is up in the air.

Find more project information at boston.gov/improvements-langone-park-and-puopolo-playground.

