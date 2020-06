Sandro Carella, North End resident, architect, and co-founder of Crosstown Foundation for the Arts, Inc. in North Square, has started a collection of neighborhood vignettes featuring local businesses and landmarks.

NorthEndWaterfront.com will be featuring Carella’s drawings in this new series titled “Neighborhood Drawings.” This first image is of Firicano’s Barber Shop, located at 240 North Street.

Read a 2017 interview with the shop’s owner, Rich Firicano, on Boston Voyager.