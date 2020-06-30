Business Featured

Loft & Vine Closing July 26

Loft & Vine owner Sarah Garabedian has announced the closure of their Prince Street shop. The last day of business will be July 26, 2020.

So these are hard words to write, but I have decided to close our little 26 Prince Street location. Ugh. I’ve come to the conclusion it’s the best decision for the business right now. But it’s not the end for loft & vine. I hope to re-open when the world is a little less crazy. It’s still hard. Because of all of you. Our customers have become a part of our hearts. You know who you are. Coming to visit, sharing your stories, supporting l&v, cheering me on, being part of the fabric of this little shop. I will miss you terribly. But honestly it’s not goodbye, it’s just see you not-so-soon! And our website will still remain – I’ll have new product to showcase at loftandvine so keep an eye out for it! We’ll be closing on July 26th so we will have a sale for all of July. Thank you for allowing me to turn my dream of owning a shop into a beautiful reality. It has been such a pleasure to be a part of this community. Stay tuned for our next adventure! xoxo, Sarah ❤️❤️❤️

Loft & Vine, a kitchen, garden, and home store, opened at 26 Prince Street in April 2017. A mix of tourists and local residents frequented the shop, and Garabedian said back in 2017 that “the store’s concept was mostly aimed toward giving the neighborhood something it needed.”

Garabedian hopes to reopen at some point in the future and, in the meantime, their online shop will remain open for business at loftandvine.com. Loft & Vine will be having a closing sale throughout the month of July:

  • July 2–9 Save 25%
  • July 10-16 Save 35%
  • July 17-25 Save 45%
