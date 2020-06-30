Loft & Vine Closing July 26

Loft & Vine owner Sarah Garabedian has announced the closure of their Prince Street shop. The last day of business will be July 26, 2020.

Loft & Vine, a kitchen, garden, and home store, opened at 26 Prince Street in April 2017. A mix of tourists and local residents frequented the shop, and Garabedian said back in 2017 that “the store’s concept was mostly aimed toward giving the neighborhood something it needed.”

Garabedian hopes to reopen at some point in the future and, in the meantime, their online shop will remain open for business at loftandvine.com. Loft & Vine will be having a closing sale throughout the month of July: