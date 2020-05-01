Working During COVID-19: Virtual Coffee Hour with Councilor Lydia Edwards

Join District One City Councilor Lydia Edwards, Chair of the Housing & Community Development Committee and Government Operations Committee, for a virtual coffee hour to discuss and answer questions regarding unemployment, workers’ rights, and safety during COVID-19.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 starting at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on Facebook Live. Questions or comments will be taken via comment. There will be simultaneous translation in Spanish.

This is Councilor Edwards’ second virtual coffee hour during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, she addressed housing concerns, resources, and landlord and tenant rights.