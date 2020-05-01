Weekend Brief: COVID-19 Crisis Changing the Restaurant Industry, Social Distance Dash to Support NEMPAC, Virtual Open Mic Night

Today is Friday, May 1 and if you’re still looking for alternative options for food supplies, Pepper Pantry just added a new option that connects local food suppliers with consumers so you have more options when looking for grocery deliveries, continue reading.

Here’s what else you need to know for this weekend…

Social Distance Dash to Support NEMPAC. Join the Social Distance Dash on May 1st to May 3rd to support your favorite local charity! Select the North End Music & Performing Arts Center as your charity to support, register for $25, and run a 5K, 10K, half marathon or marathon over the weekend. You pick the time and course, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Fridays featuring musicians of all levels locally and across the world! Visit www.nempacboston.org for more info or contact Allie Meek-Carufel at ameek@nempacboston.org for questions or to sign up to perform.

Notable News:

Restaurant leaders in Boston have been thinking about big issues affecting the industry long before the coronavirus pandemic. As conversations about reopening the economy continue to develop, some restauranteurs are seeing opportunities to solve some basic issues, read more on Boston Magazine.

North End Sunsets:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, May 2

10:00AM Working During COVID-19: Virtual Coffee Hour with Councilor Lydia Edwards. Join Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards, Chair of the Housing & Community Development Committee and Government Operations Committee, for a virtual coffee hour to discuss & answer your questions regarding unemployment, workers’ rights, & safety during COVID-19. There will be simultaneous translation in Spanish, see additional details here.

1:30PM CANCELED: Reception to View Reconfiguration of the Abstract Sculpture. This event has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Sunday, May 2

