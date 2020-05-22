USS Constitution 21-Gun Salute; Virtual Memorial Day Commemoration

The USS Constitution will host a Facebook live event on Memorial Day, May 25, honoring USS Constitution’s fallen crew members at 11:30 a.m. and will fire a salute of 21 minute-guns at noon.

Photo courtesy of the USS Constitution.

Although the ship remains closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USS Constitution invites everyone to join in this virtual commemoration to honor the over 200 past crew members who died while serving aboard USS Constitution during her active sailing years of 1798 to 1881.

“USS Constitution is undefeated in battle, having captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels, but that did not come without a significant cost,” said Cmdr. John Benda. “This ship is truly a battlefield like Gettysburg or Normandy, and we will never forget the sacrifice of the Sailors who perished on these decks in the defense of our nation.”

Navy regulation directs all ships in the Navy, with a saluting battery, to fire gun salutes once a minute for 21 minutes beginning at noon to recognize Memorial Day.

Photo courtesy of the USS Constitution.

On Memorial Day, the U.S. flag flies at half-staff in the morning, and is raised to full height following the 21-gun salute, a custom honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the morning and living veterans for the rest of the day.