Tuesday’s Brief: How to Celebrate a Socially-Distanced Mother’s Day, Community Preservation Act Hearing, Challenges of Reopening Neighboring States

5:00PM Community Preservation Act Hearing. The City Council Committee on Community Preservation Act will hold a virtual hearing to review the City of Boston Community Preservation Committee’s (CPC) recommendation of $15,750,000 in affordable housing projects, $3,440,000 in historic preservation projects, and $5,119,000 in recreational use and open space projects. Read more here.

Last week the state of New Hampshire announced their reopening plan which includes hair salons and retail stores to reopen on May 11, and restaurants on May 18 with some restrictions. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu explained several challenges with the reopening plan, a major one being the likely influx of disease-spreading visitors from Massachusetts, read more on Boston.com.

Wednesday, May 6

3:00PM Speak for the Trees: “Leafy Trees & Leaky Pipes: A Community Conversation about Urban Infrastructure and Its Effects on Trees”. We will be joined by Jessica Wright, Graduate Student at Boston University and Audrey Schulman, Co-executive Director, HEET, for an in depth exploration of the challenges that urban trees face. From wires to leaky gas pipes, our guests will explore how we preserve our current trees and ensure their long term health, see additional details here.

6:00PM Northern Ave. Bridge Project Presentation. The City of Boston is hosting a public virtual meeting to share the bold design selected, including how it will meet the project goals to improve mobility, honor history, strengthen resiliency, and create a destination, see additional details here.

7:00PM POSTPONED: Lecture Series – Urban Renewal. During the West End Museum’s closure due to COVID-19, no scheduled events will take place, regardless of their previous announcement. The Museum will do their best to reschedule all canceled events once they reopen, see additional details here.

Thursday, May 7

6:00PM Canceled: North End Public Safety Meeting. All public meetings at the Nazzaro Center are canceled until further notice due to COVID-19.

From the Community:

Hockey star Ray Bourque delivers pizzas, pasta, and meatballs from his restaurant, Tresca, to the firefighters at the Hanover Street firehouse in Boston’s North End, continue reading.

