Save the Harbor/Save the Bay Draws a Line in the Sand

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, a non-profit public interest harbor advocacy group, shares this video above to encourage social distancing at beaches this summer.

As part of the Massachusetts phased re-opening, beaches are permitted to open as early as May 25—Memorial Day. Beach goers and managers must adhere to strict guidelines to ensure public safety. These include wearing face coverings, avoiding organized ball games, and maintaining 12 feet of space between beach towels/blankets. In the video, Save the Harbor’s Executive Director Chris Mancini draws a 12-foot diameter circle in the sand to illustrate this distance.

Read more in this statement below by Save the Harbor/Save the Bay.

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay is working closely (albeit remotely) with our legislative and community partners at the Metropolitan Beaches Commission, in the Baker/Polito Administration, and the City of Boston to draw a clear line in the sand to reduce the social spread of the coronavirus and keep our beaches safe and open.

All of us know that parking restrictions, social distancing requirements and face masks will not work unless we all follow the rules and abide by the guidance. We have all seen what happened when large crowds hit the beaches in Florida and California, in some cases forcing officials to close their beaches again. We should not make these mistakes here in the Bay State.

When this crisis has passed, each of us will ask ourselves “What did I do personally to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of the virus?” If you love your beach and care about your community, follow the guidelines, and use good judgement and common sense. Together we can draw a line in the sand to reduce the social spread of the coronavirus, and keep our communities safe and our beaches open.

In a recent NorthEndWaterfront.com poll, readers were pretty evenly split on whether or not they would feel safe going to the beach on Memorial Day. Vote in the poll and share your comments.