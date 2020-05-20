Obituary: Janis Christina of Boston’s North End

Janis Christina, a lifetime resident of the North End in Boston, passed away on May 15th, after struggling the past few years with health complications. She was 72 years old.

Janis was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Gusmini) Christina, and sister of the late Louis Christina. She was born in Boston and lived there throughout her life. Janis was so proud to live in the North End and owned and operated J&B Variety with her late partner and long-time companion, Bob Lynch. She so enjoyed her many friends who regularly visited the store to enjoy each other’s company, and after retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her dear friends at Casa Maria.

She will be lovingly missed by her sister Denise Weaver and her husband, Bruce, of Lynnfield. Janis was a much loved “Auntie” to Chris Pienta, Kathryn Léinn, Michael Christina, Abbie and Maggie Weaver, and a special “Gooma” to Kristen Simonelli. Her newest joy was being a great aunt to Avery Léinn. They meant everything to her and they will always cherish the fun that was had.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Janis’ name can be made to the North End Waterfront Health, c/o Jim Luisi, 332 Hanover Street, Boston MA 02113 or to a charity of your choice.

Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of Janis’ life will be held at a later date.