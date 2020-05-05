Obituary: Albert Natale, Native of Boston’s North End

Albert Natale, 96, a native of Bostons North End, died on April 28, 2020 at the Sancta Maria Rehabilitation Center. A resident of Belmont and recently Brightview Assisted Living in Arlington.

Mr. Natale was a renowned and gifted professional musician, showing early promise as a child playing the bugle then trumpet in the St. Anthonys School band. Albert studied with talented musicians and began his professional career by performing in nearby theaters. During his earlier career he traveled throughout the country playing with the Goodman, Dorsey Brothers, Glenn Miller, and Harry James Orchestras. When he returned to Boston, Mr. Natale performed in local venues like Blinstrubs, The Frolic, and Pauls Mall to name a few, playing for entertainers such as Paul Anka, Pat Boone, Johnny Mathis, and Sammy Davis Jr. and comedians such as Henny Youngman, Flip Wilson, and George Carlin.

In the 1960s, he formed Albert Natale and the Tijuana Brass Sounds, and was chosen to play for Mayor Kevin Whites inaugural ball. Another highlight was playing the Boston Garden rally for presidential candidate John F. Kennedy. Mr. Natale served as vice-president of the Boston Musicians Union, meeting such notables as Frank Sinatra to whom he presented an honorary life membership in Local 9-535. This he recalled as one of the greatest moments of his career. Mr. Natale always appreciated his good fortune in life, remembering his roots in the North End.

He was a benefactor for many organizations, in particular St. Leonards Church which was and is so important to the Natale family. His love for the trumpet inspired him to establish an ongoing scholarship at Berklee College of Music. Albert and his band performed for many charitable causes throughout Boston and in more recent years at Belmonts Beech Street Senior Center. He was honored for his talents and his philanthropy, and for these efforts received the prestigious Il Migliori Award from the Pirandello Lyceum. In 2015 he was recognized by the St. Joseph Society for his notable good works and Mayor Walsh declared October 3 Albert Natale Day in Boston.

Albert was born on August 18, 1923 to Zaccaria and Virginia (Moschella) Natale, the youngest of twelve children: Peter, Alfred, Vincent, Henry, Zachary, Ernest, and Lillian Natale; Adeline Richie, Helen Fanciullo, Alice Tortorella, and Mary Viliott. He is survived by his devoted companion of many years, Elaine Buchanan, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Uncle Albert held a special place in the hearts of his large family, for whom he took special care. Generations grew up knowing his kindness, his twinkling eye, his love for music. He was the consummate gentleman, and a model for all.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alberts memory to the Belmont Council on Aging, 266 Beech St., Belmont, MA 02478 would be sincerely appreciated. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all services will be held privately for the immediate family and a celebration of his life will be scheduled when it becomes possible.