North End Feast Societies Raise Over $6000 for Local Charities

The North End Religious Societies recently joined forces to benefit the neighborhood’s food insecurity programs run by the ABCD and NEW Health Center. The group designed and sold special edition All Saints shirts that have raised over $6,000!

The money will fund neighborhood efforts addressing the ongoing public health crisis, as well as the purchase of PPE products for the North End Nursing Home and other health care providers.

The several societies formed “All Saints” in the spirit of camaraderie and community, and will continue the fundraising campaign to benefit other neighborhood charities and organizations.

The All Saints shirts are sold online only and will be shipped directly to the purchaser. A second run is taking place, so you can still order a shirt by visiting the Bonfire website to purchase your special edition shirts: www.bonfire.com/northendfeasts/.