Is This You? Friends of the Boston Harborwalk Request Help with Bocce Photos

The Friends of the Boston Harborwalk are creating informational and historical signs to be put up along the Harborwalk. One such sign will be placed at Langone Park and will tell the history of bocce in the North End.

Vito Aluia from the Friends of the North End Bocce group passed on these photos, presumed to be taken in the 1950s. The Friends of the Boston Harborwalk are interested in identifying the individuals, and also acquiring original photos so they can make copies at a high resolution.

Do you know the people in these pictures? If so, contact Steve Landrigan at landrigans@aol.com.

The bocce sign is one of many planned for Boston’s 43-mile public Harborwalk that will feature historic events and photographs of immigrants who first entered the United States through Boston by ship or plane, and settled in the city.

A preview of the Harborwalk sign for the Great Molasses Flood, shown below, was displayed at the 100th commemoration in January 2019. The bocce sign at Langone Park will be similar in style.