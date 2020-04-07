Tuesday’s Brief: New Social Distancing Guidelines Implemented, Virtual Piano Lessons, From Bows to Masks to Heroes

Today is Tuesday, April 7 and if you’re a local restaurant still offering pick up or delivery, consider sharing your information to be added to a local flyer, read more here.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

11:30AM NEMPAC Virtual IG Intro to Playing Piano. Did you ever wonder what a first piano lesson might be like? Now is your chance to find out! Join Miss Jaime for a 30 minute livestream of a sample first piano lesson. Learn some basics – and by the end, you will be able to play your first song on the piano! The class will be live streamed from the Instagram account @nempacboston. Donations welcome via Venmo @nempac-boston.

Notable News:

As of Monday, the city implemented strict social distancing guidelines including a recommended curfew as the surge of coronavirus cases is expected to hit, read more on NBC Boston.

From Bows to Masks for Heros:

North End resident Therese switches up her bow-making business to start making masks for healthcare workers and local residents.

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, April 9

11:30AM NEMPAC Virtual IG Fingerstyle Guitar Basics. Singer/songwriter and guitar instructor Jack Byrne will goover the basics of fingerstyle guitar, focusing on a picking pattern often usedby Sam Beam of the Indie-Folk band, Iron & Wine. The class will be live streamed from the Instagram account @nempacboston. Donations welcome via Venmo @nempac-boston.

7:00PM Canceled: NEWRA: Monthly Meeting at the Nazzaro Center. CANCELED: ALL PUBLIC MEETINGS HAVE BEEN CANCELED DURING THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

